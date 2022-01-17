Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 431,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MERC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,740. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $85,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

