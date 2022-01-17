Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lessened by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.90. 16,868,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The company has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

