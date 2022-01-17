Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.90. 16,868,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.