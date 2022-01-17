MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $9.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
