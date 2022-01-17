MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGP opened at $38.62 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

