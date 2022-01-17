MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $606,386.14 and approximately $254.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001554 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059725 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00906614 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.