Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,246 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

