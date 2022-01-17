Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 2nd Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

