Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $197.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Middleby by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

