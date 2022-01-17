Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.