MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Tops $26.57 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

