Mina (MINA) Price Tops $3.41

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $27.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 351,496,110 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

