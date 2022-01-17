Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,787.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $60.46 or 0.00142978 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $344,787.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 200,429 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

