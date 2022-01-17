Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,220 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

