Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,557.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $16,937,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $204.73 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.81. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

