Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMPL stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

