Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $148.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

