Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

USFD stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

