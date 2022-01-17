Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

