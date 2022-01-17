Morgan Stanley Boosts Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to 2,400.00

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from 2,350.00 to 2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,714.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

