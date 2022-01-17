Morgan Stanley Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $536.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $536.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $481.58.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

