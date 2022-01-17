Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $177.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.60.

TRV stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $168.31. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

