Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $191.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.