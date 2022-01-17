Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $109.11 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

