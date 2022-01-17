Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

DECK stock opened at $323.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.