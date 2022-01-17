Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

