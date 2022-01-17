Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,559.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,749.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,851.60. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,524.57 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

