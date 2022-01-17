National Bankshares Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$5.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.83.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.53. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

