NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Tops $265,058.37

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $265,058.37 and $2.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00207847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00448538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00075264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

