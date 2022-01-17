Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.
Shares of NEAPF stock remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Nearmap has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
About Nearmap
