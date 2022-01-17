Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Shares of NEAPF stock remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Nearmap has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

