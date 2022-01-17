Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $614.10 million and $8.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.78 or 0.07652031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00357050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.07 or 0.00892062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00073016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00530267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00259451 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,236,818,892 coins and its circulating supply is 29,428,686,347 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

