New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.