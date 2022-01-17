New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
