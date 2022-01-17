New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

