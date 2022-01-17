New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $773,000 Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affimed were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 82,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.44 on Monday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

