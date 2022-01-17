New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,394 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $48.80 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

