New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,045 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.57 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

