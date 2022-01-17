Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NEM opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

