NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 457,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,328. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

