Nicholas Warner Sells 24,058 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

