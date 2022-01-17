NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 155,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

