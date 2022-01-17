NinePointTwo Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cronos Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

CRON traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

