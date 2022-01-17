NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $87.69. 6,054,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,840. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

