Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.
Shares of NCRBF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $40.11.
About Nippon Carbon
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.