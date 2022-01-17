Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Shares of NCRBF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

