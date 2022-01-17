Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 58,514 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,514 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.60. 3,628,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.