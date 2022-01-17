Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

