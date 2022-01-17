Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $111.38 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,953,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

