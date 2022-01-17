Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $81.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $81,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,049.61. 24,308,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,058.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

