NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,932 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.