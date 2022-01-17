NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

MTN opened at $303.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day moving average is $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

