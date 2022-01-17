NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.99 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $152.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

